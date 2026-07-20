P.J. Washington Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
P.J. Washington is the centerpiece of a potential trade framework with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Evan Sidery. In the proposed scenario, Los Angeles would acquire Washington in exchange for Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and a 2032 pick swap. The 27-year-old forward averaged 14.2 points per game during the 2025-26 campaign and remains a steady offensive contributor. A move to Los Angeles would likely lock him into a heavy-minutes role alongside Luka Doncic, keeping his fantasy ceiling intact. Conversely, Vanderbilt would inject necessary defensive versatility into a rebuilding Mavericks frontcourt anchored by sophomore Cooper Flagg. While James and LaRavia would need to fight for rotational minutes in Dallas, Vanderbilt's rebounding upside makes him an intriguing situational piece if the deal materializes.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery