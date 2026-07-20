Chase Briscoe Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro

Jul 20, 2026, 11:30 AM ET
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe finished in the third position in the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Briscoe had an uphill battle through Sunday's race as he started from the 30th position after qualifying was canceled, but had a fast car that easily made up positions. In the first stage, Briscoe went from 30th to eighth, gaining three stage points in the process. In the second stage, Briscoe moved closer to the front by passing a few more drivers, as he ended the stage in third and collected eight more stage points. From there, Briscoe stayed consistent without any issues and ran behind Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin throughout the entire stage. As a result, Briscoe settled into the third position for his third top-3 finish in four races this season. With 21 races now completed for the 2026 season, Briscoe is eighth in the regular-season standings with five races left before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com