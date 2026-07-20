Cedric Coward Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Cedric Coward stayed hot in Sunday's 94-90 Las Vegas Summer League title loss to the Warriors, pouring in 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with six rebounds, four assists and a block in 27 minutes. The efficiency matters more than the result: Coward is a returning starter, not a prospect, coming off an All-Rookie First Team season of 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. With Ja Morant no longer in Memphis, his usage and shot volume should climb in 2026-27. That makes the sophomore wing a legitimate mid-round redraft target, not just a deep-league name, especially if the improved stroke holds.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA