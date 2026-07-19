Ty Gibbs an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro

Jul 19, 2026, 1:54 PM ET
Ty Gibbs has been one of the strongest drivers all season long--thanks in big part to Toyota overall being so fast--and there's no reason to think that the No. 54 Toyota won't have speed again at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday evening. Despite starting back in 14th at Phoenix earlier this year (another flat track like North Wilkesboro), Gibbs rallied to a fourth-place finish and even led 12 laps. This weekend at North Wilkesboro, Ty will start from the outside pole, and his Toyota was very strong in practice on the long run, ranking fourth-fastest in 30-lap average. When it comes to DFS, Gibbs comes in at a very affordable $8.5K on DraftKings, making him a very interesting tournament option in the daily fantasy contests this weekend.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace