Knicks Sign Moussa Cisse to Two-Year Offer Sheet
Moussa Cisse has agreed to a two-year offer sheet with the New York Knicks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports, giving the Dallas Mavericks 48 hours to match or let him walk. The first year is half-guaranteed with 2027-28 non-guaranteed, a modest number for a backup center. The 23-year-old carved out a role for the shorthanded Mavericks as a rookie, averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 13.9 minutes across 38 games. He ranked among the league's top 15 in both rebound and block rate, the physicality that made him a valuable role player. Dallas has valued him as cheap depth behind Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, so a match is plausible. Either way, his fantasy value hinges on injuries opening minutes in a crowded frontcourt.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania