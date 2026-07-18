Yang Hansen Cleans the Glass in Blazers' Summer League Finale
Yang Hansen wrapped up his Summer League with nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks over 24 minutes in Friday's 83-79 loss to the Jazz. His shot did not fall in the sloppy finale (3-for-8 from the field), but the seven-footer stayed busy on the glass and protected the rim. The line fit a summer in which he did more as a rebounder, passer, and shot-blocker than as a scorer. That peripheral production is the heart of his fantasy case: a big who fills the box score with boards, blocks, and assists holds value even when his scoring goes quiet.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA