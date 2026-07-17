Aaron Judge Shows Healing But Still Not Cleared for Baseball Activities
Aaron Judge (right rib) said Friday that follow-up imaging showed some healing in the stress fracture of his first rib on the right side. It was not enough to clear him for baseball activities, and additional doctors still need to review the results. Judge remains confident he will return this season, saying, "I don't see why I wouldn't," but there is still no timetable. Judge has not played since May 31 and is hitting .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, 43 runs, 38 RBI, and five steals in 59 games. Fantasy managers should continue holding him in every format. The lack of baseball work still makes an August return uncertain, while Jasson Dominguez should remain in the outfield mix as long as Judge is sidelined.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch