Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Ryan Conwell has been sent home from Summer League, with the staff satisfied it had seen enough from the second-round pick, the Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman reports. The early exit reads as a vote of confidence rather than a demotion. The former Louisville standout averaged 21 points across three California Classic games and scored 19 in his lone Las Vegas appearance, backing the shooting that made him the ACC leader in made threes as a senior. Miami traded up to No. 37 to get him and has open roster spots but little room under the first apron, so a cheap movement shooter fits the need for backcourt creation around Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat are hard-capped at the first apron with several spots left to fill, math that favors a minimum-salaried guard who has already convinced the staff.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman