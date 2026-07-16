Milos Uzan Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With the Celtics
Milos Uzan has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics, Spotrac's Keith Smith reports. The four-year college guard went undrafted in June despite ranking 57th on ESPN's pre-draft board, and he agreed to terms with Boston that same week. Uzan started all 77 games across two seasons at Houston, averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three. He has posted 8.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds for Boston's Summer League team, alongside former Houston teammate Chris Cenac Jr. Exhibit 10 deals are non-guaranteed camp contracts, and Smith notes most of them end with the player reporting to the club's G League affiliate. Uzan can be ignored in fantasy until that changes.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith