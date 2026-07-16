Tucker DeVries Joins Celtics on Non-Guaranteed Deal
Tucker DeVries to an Exhibit 10 contract, Spotrac's Keith Smith reports. The deal is non-guaranteed, and DeVries joins fellow undrafted rookie Milos Uzan on terms that typically funnel players to a franchise's G League affiliate. A two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Drake, DeVries averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes across 32 games last season at Indiana. He's added 11.0 points on 40.0 percent three-point shooting in two Summer League appearances in Las Vegas. Boston can convert an Exhibit 10 into a two-way deal before the season opens, but there's no fantasy angle here unless that conversion comes.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith