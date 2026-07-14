Ajay Mitchell Reports Progress in Calf Rehab
Ajay Mitchell (calf) says his rehab is nearly complete, telling ESPN's SportsCenter he's "close to being back to 100 percent." The right calf strain cost the Belgian guard the final four games of the Western Conference Finals, a stretch in which the Thunder dropped three of four and lost Game 7 to the Spurs. Mitchell broke out in his second season, averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 48.5 percent shooting, and his postseason play (seven starts in 11 games) puts him in position to challenge Luguentz Dort for the starting spot next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The catch is availability. Mitchell has appeared in roughly 57 percent of Oklahoma City's games across two years, and he's still not cleared in mid-July.
Source: NBA on ESPN
Source: NBA on ESPN