Dailyn Swain Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
Dailyn Swain finished Monday's 80-63 Summer League loss to the Utah Jazz with four points, nine rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes, going 0-for-9 from the field, 0-for-2 from deep and 2-for-3 at the line. The No. 15 pick has opened Vegas at 3-for-19 across two games, so the offensive adjustment is real. Swain led Texas in points, rebounds, assists, and steals last season, which keeps the long-term fantasy appeal tied to versatility rather than scoring alone. For now, the rebounding is the cleanest early category while the shot profile catches up.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA