Bruce Thornton Swipes Five Steals Against Raptors
Bruce Thornton tallied 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and five steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-89 Summer League loss to Toronto. Thornton opened Summer League with 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals against Denver, giving him two straight productive outings with defensive activity. The No. 31 overall pick shot just 6-for-17, but the assists and steals are more important for his fantasy case. After averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists at Ohio State, Thornton looks like a polished guard who could push for backup minutes if the creation translates.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA