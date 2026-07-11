Caleb Douglas Not Yet Worth a Redraft Pick
Caleb Douglas has a path to snaps, but that alone does not make him a redraft sleeper. Miami selected him 75th overall after he posted 54 catches for 846 yards and seven touchdowns at Texas Tech, his second straight season with at least 54 receptions and 840 yards. At 6-foot-4 with a 4.39-second 40, Douglas brings a size-speed profile that stands out in an unsettled receiver room. The opportunity is real after the Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle. So is the competition. Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Jalen Reagor, and fellow rookies Chris Bell (knee) and Kevin Coleman Jr. are all fighting for work. Miami is also replacing Tua Tagovailoa after releasing him and signing Malik Willis. Douglas is currently WR107 and 265th overall in RotoBaller's PPR rankings. That is deep-league territory, not a player fantasy managers need to force onto standard rosters. Douglas is worth tracking through training camp, especially if he earns regular outside snaps, but he can stay undrafted in most 12-team leagues for now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller