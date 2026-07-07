Ryan O'Hearn Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Ryan O'Hearn made Pirates history on Tuesday night in the team's 12-4 blowout win at PNC Park over the visiting Atlanta Braves. O'Hearn was locked in at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three home runs and a franchise-record 10 RBI to raise his season average to .293 and his OPS to .851. The left-handed-hitting slugger lifted a grand slam and two three-run homers to become the 17th player in the modern era with at least 10 RBI in a single game. O'Hearn was already in consideration as a waiver-wire target during his breakout campaign in 2026, and now he really is after his monstrous performance on Tuesday. He's now slashing .293/.351/.500 with 16 long balls, 61 RBI, 47 runs scored, and a stolen base in 319 plate appearances in his first season in the Steel City. O'Hearn has hit safely in eight of his last nine starts and is sizzling hot as we approach next week's All-Star break. He's rostered in only 65% of Yahoo leagues, but that number is about to rise after he went nuclear against Atlanta.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com