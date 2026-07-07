Josh Jung Still Out on Tuesday With Knee Injury
Josh Jung (knee) remains sidelined for Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, according to MLB.com. Ezequiel Duran will make the start at the hot corner and will bat fifth against Angels right-hander Jose Soriano. Jung fouled a ball off his knee during Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers and was held out of Sunday's series finale as a result. The right-handed slugger is still feeling it despite having a scheduled day off on Monday. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for the time being and check back on Tuesday to see if he's ready to return to the starting nine against the Halos. The 28-year-old former first-rounder out of Texas Tech University in 2019 is no stranger to injuries, but he's managed to avoid anything serious so far in 2026 and is currently hitting a career-best .297 (96-for-323) with nine home runs, a league-high 22 doubles, 34 RBI, 41 runs scored, and a stolen base in 83 games across 359 plate appearances. Since June 18, Jung has gone 18-for-62 (.290) with a homer, six doubles, four RBI, and nine runs scored for his fantasy managers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com