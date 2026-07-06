Ravens Not Giving Up on Kicker Tyler Loop
Tyler Loop is at this offseason when he was asked about possible competition at the position, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. The Ravens currently don't have any other kickers on their roster, so the 24-year-old should head into training camp as the unquestioned starting place kicker in Baltimore after making 88.2% of his 34 field-goal attempts in 17 games as a rookie in 2025. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder out of the University of Arizona made 44 of his 46 extra-point tries as well and went just 1-for-4 on field goals beyond 50 yards. Loop was mostly remembered for missing a kick late in the year that could have sent the Ravens to the playoffs. He was a top-10 fantasy kicker in his first year in the league and should be at least in consideration as a low-end kicking option for managers in 12-team leagues in 2026.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker