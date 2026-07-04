Mike Trout Could Return on Tuesday
Mike Trout (hamstring) took batting practice on the field ahead of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. He said that he ran about 90 percent on Saturday without any pain. Barring any setbacks, Trout believes he could be back in the lineup as early as Tuesday. The superstar slugger has been sidelined since June 17 due to a right hamstring strain. He was also named to the American League All-Star Team on Saturday. Trout should be able to appear in that game in Philadelphia, assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Fantasy managers should check back for an update on his status early next week.
Source: Jeff Fletcher
Source: Jeff Fletcher