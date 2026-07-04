Brendan Donovan to Start a Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Brendan Donovan (groin) will start a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Donovan has been sidelined with a strained left groin since the middle of May, but barring a setback on his rehab assignment, he could return just before the All-Star break and play with the M's next weekend. The 29-year-old former seventh-rounder by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 from the University of South Alabama was a first-time All-Star in 2025 in his final year in St. Louis, slashing .287/.353/.422 with a .775 OPS, 10 homers, 50 RBI, 64 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 118 games and 515 plate appearances. Donovan has a limited fantasy ceiling because of his middling power and speed, but his high-contact approach makes him appealing for his high average and on-base percentage, not to mention he's eligible at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. He's currently rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish