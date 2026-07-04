TJ Rumfield Deserves to be Rostered in More Fantasy Leagues
TJ Rumfield is inexperienced in his first year in the big leagues, but his numbers tell a different story. Through his first 86 games played and 350 plate appearances in the majors, Rumfield is slashing a robust .293/.374/.485 with an .860 OPS, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 46 RBI, and 40 runs scored for the Rockies. Yet somehow, he's only rostered in half of Yahoo leagues. The 26-year-old left-handed-hitting first baseman, who was a 12th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 out of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, was even better in 26 games in June, going 30-for-95 (.316) with five homers, nine doubles, a triple, 17 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Since June 16, he's hit .367 (22-for-60) with three homers and 12 RBI. Even if regression is expected to kick in -- he has an xBA of .248 and an xwOBA of .322 (wOBA of .375) -- Rumfield shouldn't be ignored any longer in mixed fantasy leagues. He has just one of his 12 homers against lefties, but he's hitting .273 (24-for-88) against them, and he's hit better away from hitter-friendly Coors Field with a .304 average (45-for-148) with five of his 12 homers. Fantasy managers searching for power should pick Rumfield up.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference