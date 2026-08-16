Aug 16, 2026, 3:41 PM ET
Joey Logano of Team Penske won the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Logano started the race on Saturday Night from 10th, but quickly made up ground during the race's first stage. The No. 22 Ford driver raced up to third by the end of the first stage, finishing behind his teammate Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe. In the second stage, Logano ran inside the top five through the whole stage outside of pit stops. The second half of the stage saw Logano finally take the lead for the first time over Briscoe, and he pulled away until he won the stage. In the final stage, Logano competed for the win mainly with Briscoe, trading the lead back and forth several times. Lap 361 was the turning point for Logano, as he got by Briscoe as they both were in their final set of pit stops. From there, Logano held off Briscoe despite several attempts to pass for the win and gained his second victory of the 2026 season and the 39th total of his Cup career. After earning his third Cup victory at Richmond, Logano is now ninth in the Cup Series standings after 24 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com