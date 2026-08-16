Ryan Blaney Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win

Aug 16, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Ryan Blaney of Team Penske started the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway with plenty of promise, but ended with a disappointing finish of 13th. Blaney started the race from the pole position and dominated the first stage, winning it by leading almost every one of the first 70 laps. In the second stage, Blaney continued to lead through the stage break, but lost it on the restart to Chase Briscoe. Midway through the second stage, Blaney took the lead back from Briscoe and held it until another caution with another set of pit stops caused him to lose the lead. He continued to run well as he went on to finish fifth at the end of the second stage and earn six more stage points. Although he continued to run inside the top five through the first half of the final stage, in the second half of the stage, changes in track conditions caused Blaney to lose speed and grip. The No. 12 Ford driver went from running inside the top five to finishing 13th, one lap down. With the 24th race of the season finished, Blaney is now second in the Cup Series standings with two races to go before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com