Parker Washington has Established Himself as Jaguars' WR1
Parker Washington has been quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite target during training camp, and "he always seems to be open." DiRocco also writes that Washington "has established himself as the Jaguars' WR1." Washington has "thrived" in one-on-one situations against the team's top corners, and he beat cornerback Travis Hunter at the line of scrimmage and caught a deep pass down the sideline for a touchdown the last time the team matched the first-team offense against the first-team defense. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder from Penn State came on strong in the latter half of the 2025 season with three 100-yard games in the final four contests (including the playoffs). Washington appears to be the real deal and has been one of the most hyped receivers this summer, even in a crowded WR room in Duvall that includes Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers. With good health in 2026, Washington seems primed for his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL and should be targeted as a WR2 on the rise in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco