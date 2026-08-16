Phil Mafah Exits Preseason Opener with a Chest Injury
Phil Mafah (chest) exited Saturday night's preseason opener against the Seahawks with a chest injury and did not return. A seventh-round pick in 2025, Mafah earned only seven total opportunities as a rookie, but with the team's primary backup job up for grabs behind locked-in starter Javonte Williams, he has been part of a training camp battle that includes fellow second-year player Jaydon Blue and veteran Malik Davis. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated after the game that the injury did not appear to be overly serious. Still, Mafah's status bears watching in the lead-up to the regular season. While the second running back spot in Dallas holds almost no standalone value, whoever earns the role will become an important handcuff to Williams.
Source: Todd Archer
Source: Todd Archer