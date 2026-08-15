Aaron Judge Resumes Throwing, Could Return in a Month
Aaron Judge (ribs) was cleared to throw and began playing catch on Friday. Manager Aaron Boone said that while there is still some healing that needs to be done in Judge's ribs, and while nothing is set in stone, it is still possible for him to return within one month's time. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, as he still has a lot of work to do before he can be considered for a return during the regular season. Progressing to playing catch and throwing signifies a big step forward, but with the fractured rib still needing time to heal, this one-month timeline may be too optimistic. For fantasy purposes, his upside remains too elite to drop, especially if he has been rostered and stashed on team rosters this entire time. That being said, the Yankees view his health and return as more important for the playoffs than the regular season, so they will continue to tread lightly while he continues to heal.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips