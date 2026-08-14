Taylor Ward Out Again With Quad Injury on Friday
Taylor Ward (quadriceps) will miss a second straight game due to quad tightness on Friday on the road against the division-rival Houston Astros, per MLB.com. Dominic Canzone is starting in right field and batting third, Victor Robles is in center and hitting eighth, and Julio Rodriguez will be the designated hitter and bat cleanup against Astros right-hander Peter Lambert. Ward's fantasy stock is falling fast. The 32-year-old veteran has been a massive disappointment in 2026 after hitting a career-high 36 home runs and driving in 103 runs in 157 games with the Los Angeles Angels a year ago. In 111 games with the Baltimore Orioles before being dealt to the M's at the trade deadline earlier this month, Ward hit just .246 (101-for-410) with seven home runs and 30 RBI in 506 plate appearances. He's gone 5-for-32 (.156) with zero homers, no walks, and six strikeouts in his first eight games with Seattle and is now nursing an injury. There's little hope for a turnaround for Ward to close out the year at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com