Charlie Condon Still Waiting for MLB Call-Up
Charlie Condon will have to wait longer for his MLB debut after the Rockies chose to promote his Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Zac Veen. But Condon is no less worthy of a promotion after a dominant season at Albuquerque with 22 homers and 73 RBI with 85 runs scored while hitting .276. Condon is ranked No. 3 overall in the Rockies system and is graded out with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. The 23-year-old is a former No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Georgia and looks very much ready to take on major-league pitching. Condon could soon join Veen on the Rockies' big-league roster. He is still a must-stash and could be a difference-maker down the stretch for fantasy managers in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball