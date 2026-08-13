Tony Gonsolin Signs Deal with Royals
Tony Gonsolin to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2027 season on Thursday. The right-hander hasn't pitched at all this season while he rehabs from Tommy John surgery he underwent last August. Gonsolin is nearing the final stages of his recovery process and should be back on the mound soon. He has been placed on the 15-day Injured List while he continues to get fully healthy. It's unclear when he'll make his season debut, but right-hander Eli Morgan has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The Royals are hopeful that Gonsolin can bounce back and be an option for them in their 2027 rotation. Gonsolin was an All-Star in 2022, but he hasn't looked the same on the mound since then. He can be ignored in fantasy formats right now.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals