Will Another Productive Stretch Push James Tibbs III to MLB Debut?
James Tibbs III has been hitting the ball well after a late-July swoon, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 20-for-57 (.351) over that stretch with five doubles, a triple, a home run, three steals, and an impressive 12:13 BB:K. The home run broke a 29-game drought without a round-tripper, and the three steals are nearly half of his season total, which now stands at seven. The recent surge has brought his 2026 slash line to .294/.417/.537 with 22 home runs, and his 84 RBI and 88 runs scored are both top-five totals at Triple-A. It has been a very productive season for the Dodgers' seventh-ranked prospect, but there simply has been no room for him on the major league roster to enable a major league debut, and that remains the case today. With other options who are already on the 40-man roster in Oklahoma City that can play outfield (i.e., Ryan Ward, Alek Thomas, Hyeseong Kim), Tibbs' hopes of a 2026 debut have dimmed considerably. Consider him a speculative stash with upside if he found his way to at-bats in Los Angeles.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com