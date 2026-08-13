Ben Joyce Emerging as a Waiver-Wire Target
Ben Joyce notched his first save of 2026 on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Joyce has barely pitched in the last two seasons due to shoulder issues. However, the 25-year-old has been steady since making his 2026 season debut on August 5, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs across four innings. If Joyce can stay healthy, he may be the highest-upside reliever in the Angels bullpen. He's averaging 101.3 miles per hour on his fastball and features a power sinker that should make him very difficult to take deep. While Joyce does not have an established track record as the Angels closer, he could still be the team's preferred option at this point in the season. Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Joyce on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com