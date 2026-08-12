Griffin Jax to Resume Throwing Soon
Griffin Jax (elbow) received an injection in his right elbow after a visit with Dr. Keith Meister, according to Ryan Bass. Jax appears to be in a good place after landing on the 15-day Injured List on Sunday due to right elbow discomfort. Rays' manager Kevin Cash said they plan to give Jax a few days off to rest and then get him back to throwing. This is looking like a best-case scenario where Jax avoids surgery and could return when first eligible on August 21. Fantasy managers who panic dropped Jax might want to consider adding him again. The right-hander could be back in the rotation in a few weeks, assuming everything goes well. He's worth a stash in fantasy formats where he was dropped.
Source: Ryan Bass
Source: Ryan Bass