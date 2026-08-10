Kazuma Okamoto Scratched With Knee Contusion
Kazuma Okamoto (knee) was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the division-rival Boston Red Sox due to a left-knee contusion, according to the team. After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, Charles McAdoo will start at third base for Toronto and bat seventh against Red Sox veteran right-hander Sonny Gray. It doesn't sound like Okamoto's knee injury is all that serious, so hopefully he can avoid going on the injured list. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Tuesday to see if he's active for Game 2 of the series in Toronto. Overall, it's been a very strong first year in the big leagues for Okamoto, who comes into Monday's series opener hitting .225/.299/.429 with a .728 OPS, 24 home runs, 70 RBI, 61 runs, and a stolen base across his 116 games and 475 plate appearances. The 30-year-old Japanese right-handed slugger has a strikeout rate over 30%, though, and has been swinging and missing more in the second half of the season. Still, he leads Toronto in homers, RBI, and runs scored, and remains a must-start in most fantasy baseball leagues when he's in the lineup.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays