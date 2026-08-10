Ty Johnson Has Path To MLB Innings
Ty Johnson is working out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham since July 25, but there is a path to major-league innings with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax now injured. Johnson, himself, was dealing with a lower back strain to begin this season, but it's looking like a high-leverage or multi-inning role could be available for him at the MLB level. Johnson has three one-inning appearances out of the bullpen in August for Durham and has not allowed an earned run. He has five strikeouts in those three innings proving that he could be a high upside reliever with the ability to strike out more than a batter an inning. Johnson hasn't started a game since July 4. He's 4-1 at Durham in 14 games (10 starts) with a 3.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings. It's looking like he can be added as a potential bullpen arm with high strikeout upside.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball