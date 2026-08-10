Walker Jenkins Posts Another Multi-Hit Effort as MLB Debut Approaches
Walker Jenkins turned in another dominant effort at Triple-A St. Paul as his MLB debut continues to loom closer. On August 8 (Saturday), Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. Over his last 10 games at the top club in the Minnesota system, the former fifth overall selection has posted a .333/.391/.595 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases. During this noted stretch, Jenkins has posted five multi-hit efforts and only gone hitless three times. On the season, Jenkins has appeared in just 57 Triple-A contests (due to injury), but has posted a sharp .838 OPS with six home runs and 11 stolen bases. With the Twins competing for a Wild Card, expect them to turn to their top-ranked prospect in the near future to add another spark to the lineup, especially with Byron Buxton still on the shelf.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com