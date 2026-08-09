Elmer Rodriguez Pitching Well at Triple-A Before Potential MLB Reunion
Elmer Rodriguez has pitched efficiently all year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is looking for a second shot to pitch for the Yankees at the big league level this season. At Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Rodriguez is 7-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 17 starts. He has 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched with a 1.32 WHIP. He is 0-2 in four starts with the Yankees this season, with nine earned runs in 19 innings. He has 10 strikeouts with 11 walks. The 22-year-old right-hander is the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees system with a 60-grade fastball and three 55-grade secondary pitches in his curveball, slider, and splitter. Rodriguez is worth stashing in hopes he will get another opportunity to make another MLB start or two.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball