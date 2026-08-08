Jac Caglianone Stays Hot, Homers Twice in Win Over Cubs
Jac Caglianone had his fourth multi-homer game of the season in Saturday's 6-3 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs, two doubles, and four RBI to raise his season average to .264 and his OPS to an even .800. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick from the University of Florida in the 2024 MLB draft got off to a slow start in 2026 in his first full season in the majors, but he has come on strong with more experience and is red-hot so far in the month of August, hitting .429 (12-for-28) with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI, and a stolen base. Caglianone is an emerging young source of power who has been regularly hitting in the heart of the Royals' batting order. That should continue through the remainder of the season. After Cags' strong game to help beat the Cubbies on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, he's hitting .264 on the season with 20 home runs, 49 RBI, and four stolen bases across his 390 at-bats. Caglianone should be rostered in more than 65% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com