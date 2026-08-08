Michael Forret Looks for Big-League Shot With New Organization
Tyler Wells. Forret had an impressive season with the Rays organization before coming over to the Orioles. With two minor league teams, Forret combined to go 7-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 102 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched. He has been assigned to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides but has yet to make a start for his new club. He slots in at No. 6 on the Baltimore top prospect list and has three 55-grade pitches in his fastball, slider, and changeup. The 22-year-old right-hander is looking like an interesting late-season stash with his new club. He could produce for fantasy managers who take a late chance on him. With three elite pitches and a high strikeout rate, he's looking like a good fantasy option.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball