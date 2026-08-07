Kevin Love Seeks 76ers Fit
Kevin Love has interest in joining LeBron James in Philadelphia, with agent Jeff Schwartz in contact with the 76ers since James signed, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The fit is not simple. Philadelphia is already at roster capacity after adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, while Joel Embiid, Adem Bona, and Ariel Hukporti leave little room in the frontcourt. Love averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent from three for Utah last season, so his real appeal would be spacing and veteran depth. Even if the Sixers clear a spot, he would be too far from steady minutes to matter in fantasy.
Source: Dave McMenamin
Source: Dave McMenamin