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Jadarian Price Misses Friday's Practice With Lower-Body Soreness

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Aug 7, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (lower body) missed Friday's training camp practice with "lower-body soreness," according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. We should find out more on the severity of Price's injury, but it doesn't sound all that serious. But if this injury were to linger for the first-rounder out of Notre Dame, both George Holani and Emanuel Wilson would become more interesting in fantasy football while the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (knee) to recover from his ACL tear last postseason. Early in training camp, Price has been behind Holani, but he has seen reps with the first-team offense and figures to be involved early on in his rookie season with Charbonnet sidelined. The 22-year-old should be the Seahawks' most attractive fantasy RB until Charbonnet returns, and managers should consider him a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex target with plenty of long-term upside. If fully healthy, Price should earn most of Seattle's backfield touches, but when Charbonnet returns, it could be a different story.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
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