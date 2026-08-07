Mike Vrabel Says Kyle Williams Will be "Large Part" of Offense
Kyle Williams has seemingly been on the roster bubble during training camp this summer, but not if you ask head coach Mike Vrabel, according to Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. The former third-rounder has looked like the team's No. 7 wideout in camp and has seen limited reps with quarterback Drake Maye, but Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and receivers coach Todd Downing are planning on finding ways to get the speedy pass-catcher the ball. "I really, really know that Kyle is going to help us," Vrabel said. "His speed is going to help us." Williams had some big plays in 2025 as a rookie, but he only caught 10 passes on 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old from Washington State worked in the offseason to become more physical and versatile, and the Patriots have some more of a willingness to use him as a ball-carrier. "His release skills, his speed, his vertical speed, those are all things that we have to continue to take advantage of as we progress," Vrabel added. Time will tell if Vrabel's words hold up, but as things currently stand in New England's crowded WR room, it's hard to envision Williams having a big weekly role while competing for playing time with the likes of A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kayson Boutte, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism.
Source: Boston Herald - Zack Cox
Source: Boston Herald - Zack Cox