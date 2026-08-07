Elic Ayomanor Good to Go After Suffering Shoulder Injury on Thursday
Elic Ayomanor (shoulder) will participate in Friday night's scrimmage after leaving practice early Thursday. Ayomanor walked off with a trainer during practice Thursday, holding his left shoulder. Head coach Robert Saleh said, "It feels stable, but we'll get more information later." Now that he's good to go, the rising star hopes to remain a key part of the Titans' camp. The second-year receiver had 515 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year and is currently competing with veteran Calvin Ridley for the WR3 role. If Ayomanor can win that battle against Ridley, he could flirt with being a late-round draft pick in most fantasy formats.
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Source: Paul Kuharsky