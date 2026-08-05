Rico Dowdle to be "Unquestioned RB1" to Begin the Season
Jaylen Warren as the RB1 on their first preseason depth chart on Wednesday, Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly writes that Rico Dowdle "will be the unquestioned RB1 when the season starts." Kaboly adds that Dowdle is much more than a big, bruising RB. The 28-year-old former undrafted free agent from South Carolina also shows quickness, speed, vision, and power, which make him "more than a platoon back." There is some uncertainty as to how the backfield touches will shake out between Dowdle and Warren in new head coach Mike McCarthy's offense in 2026. McCarthy has been mum on naming a starter, and it feels like he's seeking more of a balanced approach with the two backs, which isn't what fantasy managers want to hear. Right now, RotoBaller has Dowdle and Warren ranked at No. 30 and 31, respectively, at the RB position. Dowdle is probably the safer bet after signing a two-year, $12.25 million deal in free agency with Pittsburgh, at least in standard-scoring leagues as the favorite to lead the Steelers in early-down carries. Dowdle also has plenty of momentum, reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.
Source: Mark Kaboly
Source: Mark Kaboly