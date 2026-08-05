Brandon Aiyuk Remains on Left-Team List
Brandon Aiyuk (knee) remains on the team's Reserve/Left-Team list during training camp, meaning he doesn't count against the team's 90-man roster, and he isn't being paid, according to Spotrac. To be removed from the list, Aiyuk will have to submit a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seeking reinstatement. His contract still contains $26,662,370 of dead cap, which comes from his previously paid signing and option bonuses. If the 49ers release the former first-rounder in the coming weeks, they will take on dead-cap hits of $7,363,790 in 2026 and $19,298,580 in 2027. It looked like there might be an opening for Aiyuk to return to San Fran when Ricky Pearsall (knee) was lost for the season, but the return of Deebo Samuel Sr. quickly put an end to that. General manager John Lynch said back in January that the 28-year-old would never play for the organization again after badmouthing the team and failing to rehab at the team's facilities last year. The Washington Commanders were mentioned as the best potential fit for Aiyuk for most of the offseason, but that ship has sailed after they inked veteran Stefon Diggs to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Aiyuk's fantasy and real-life stock has hit rock bottom.
Source: Spotrac
Source: Spotrac