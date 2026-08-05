👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Brandon Aiyuk Remains on Left-Team List

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 5, 2026, 6:47 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) remains on the team's Reserve/Left-Team list during training camp, meaning he doesn't count against the team's 90-man roster, and he isn't being paid, according to Spotrac. To be removed from the list, Aiyuk will have to submit a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seeking reinstatement. His contract still contains $26,662,370 of dead cap, which comes from his previously paid signing and option bonuses. If the 49ers release the former first-rounder in the coming weeks, they will take on dead-cap hits of $7,363,790 in 2026 and $19,298,580 in 2027. It looked like there might be an opening for Aiyuk to return to San Fran when Ricky Pearsall (knee) was lost for the season, but the return of Deebo Samuel Sr. quickly put an end to that. General manager John Lynch said back in January that the 28-year-old would never play for the organization again after badmouthing the team and failing to rehab at the team's facilities last year. The Washington Commanders were mentioned as the best potential fit for Aiyuk for most of the offseason, but that ship has sailed after they inked veteran Stefon Diggs to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Aiyuk's fantasy and real-life stock has hit rock bottom.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Spotrac
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Kyler Murray

the Favorite for Vikings Starting QB Job
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Jaylen Warren

Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Stefon Diggs

Joining Commanders
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Chris Olave

Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Rashee Rice

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
Jalen Hurts

Still Looking for Consistency in New-Look Offense
P.J. Washington

Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
NBA

Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
NBA

Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Trey Jemison III

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Andre Jackson Jr.

Agrees to Deal With Raptors
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Not Exploring Signing DeMar DeRozan
Jrue Holiday

Expected to Remain with Trail Blazers
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
Micah Parsons

Says it's "Very Realistic" to Play in Week 6
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Tua Tagovailoa

Likely to be Falcons' Week 1 Starting QB
Carson Beck

to Start Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Aaron Rodgers

Played Through Illness in Wild-Card Loss
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
Justin Herbert

Exceeding Mike McDaniel's Expectations
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
CFB

Josh Heupel Slams NCAA for Arion Carter Suspension
Luther Burden III

Slow to Get Up After Goal-Line Hit
CFB

Tennessee Cornerback Jadais Richard Out for the Season
CFB

Indiana Debuts at No. 6 in Initial College Football Coaches Poll
CFB

Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets Confident That Kenyon Sadiq Will be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Ravens
DeVonta Smith

Sidelined With Hamstring Injury
Puka Nacua

Rams General Manager Declines to Speak on Puka Nacua's Contract Negotiations
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Sacramento Kings

Kings Eye Victor Oladipo as Mentor
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Market Could Move Soon
Buddy Hield

Hawks May Move Buddy Hield
Bijan Robinson

Agrees to Historical Extension
Klay Thompson

Draws Lakers Trade Buzz
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs Delay James Harden Signing
CFB

Edge Rusher Hayden Lowe No Longer With Miami Program
Sacramento Kings

Kings Weigh Russell Westbrook's Return
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
Caleb Houstan

Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players