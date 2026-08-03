Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in exchange for right-handers Alex Hoppe, Harrison Kreiling, and Brock Moore, a source told Jake Rill of MLB.com. Ward will return to the American League West and give the Mariners some much-needed pop from the right side of the plate as they seek a return to the postseason in 2026. The 32-year-old veteran outfielder hit .246/.383/.346 with a .730 OPS, only seven home runs, 30 RBI, 64 runs scored, four stolen bases, and a league-high 87 walks in 111 games and a league-high 506 plate appearances in his lone season in Baltimore before being dealt. Ward is as patient as they come at the dish (perhaps too patient), and he's been a massive bust for fantasy managers this year after clubbing a career-high 36 home runs and driving in 103 runs in 157 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. The M's are banking on positive regression in the slugging department for Ward in his return to the AL West. Ward's fantasy baseball value shouldn't change all that much with the move to Seattle and pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill