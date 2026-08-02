Blue Jays Acquire Shortstop Prospect Ty Southisene From Cubs
Ty Southisene and outfield prospect Brett Bateman from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in exchange for veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. The 21-year-old Southisene is already ranked as Toronto's No. 17 prospect after hitting a combined .311/.431/.378 with an .809 OPS, zero home runs, 35 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 58 runs in 65 games (314 plate appearances) with Single-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend in 2026. The 21-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2024 stands at only 5-foot-7, 170 pounds and is extremely patient at the plate and makes a lot of contact. His power is virtually non-existent, though, making him primarily a stolen base asset who is likely a year or two away from a potential MLB debut. Bateman, 24, is now Toronto's No. 20 prospect. The former eighth-rounder in 2023 from the University of Minnesota hit .312/.431/.422 with an .853 OPS, three homers, 33 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 58 runs in 81 games for Triple-A Iowa before the trade. Although Bateman is left-handed, he has a very similar profile to Southisene in that he lacks any real power upside and features plus-plus speed on the basepaths.
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon