Jonathan Taylor has "Faith" in Colts Giving him a New Deal
Jonathan Taylor said "there's been some good conversations" regarding his contract talks with the team, and that he has "faith" in the Colts coming through with a new deal, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. There was some speculation that Taylor would be a hold-in to begin training camp this summer like the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, but he has been participating in practices as he seeks another big deal with Indy. Both sides appear to be making good progress on an extension, with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon recently saying that she wants Taylor to be a Colt for the rest of his career. The 27-year-old former second-rounder in the 2020 NFL draft from the University of Wisconsin should be viewed as a top-five fantasy RB in 2026, even though there has been talk of the Colts looking to manage his workload after carrying the ball a league-high 323 times in 2025. The three-time Pro Bowler had 1,583 rushing yards last season in 17 starts and also led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns, adding a career-high 46 catches for 378 yards and two more TDs as a receiver. The Colts don't really have great options behind JT, so he's projected for another heavy workload, giving him a strong fantasy floor as long as he stays healthy.
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder