Tyler Higbee Is Best Left Undrafted in 2026
Tyler Higbee is heading into his 11th season with the only team he has ever played for, but there is not much reason to chase that familiarity in fantasy drafts. Higbee managed 25 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last year, missing seven contests with hip and ankle injuries. The Rams still brought him back for an 11th season. Fantasy volume is another matter. Colby Parkinson led the team's tight ends with 43 receptions, Terrance Ferguson turned 11 catches into 231 yards, and Davis Allen remained part of the rotation. Los Angeles then used the 61st overall pick on Max Klare. The Rams can keep several of them involved after leading the NFL in 13 personnel usage last season, but that makes the weekly target split even harder to predict. Higbee is 33, has appeared in only 13 regular-season games over the past two years, and sits at TE44 in RotoBaller's July rankings. A few touchdown weeks are possible with Matthew Stafford still under center, but there is no dependable floor here. Higbee should be left undrafted in ordinary one-tight-end leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller