Josh Downs a Favorite Target for Jones
Josh Downs stood out as a favorite target for quarterback Daniel Jones. Downs caught four passes and a touchdown during competitive 11-on-11 work, and was consistently open while running crisp routes and standing out from the rest of the receiver group, according to beat reporter Andrew Moore. With Alec Pierce still not practicing after undergoing offseason ankle surgery, Downs ran with Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell in three-receiver sets, and as the only true lock from that trio to see regular work on game days, the fourth-year veteran took advantage of the opportunity to further develop his chemistry with Jones. The early days of camp indicate that Downs will see an expanded role in 2026, making him one of the better potential values in the middle rounds of drafts, and he is RotoBaller's WR42.
Source: Andrew Moore
Source: Andrew Moore