Tre Tucker Operating Mostly on the Outside at Training Camp
Tre Tucker is spending most of his reps on the outside at training camp. With new head coach Klint Kubiak in town and his prior rapport with receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in fantasy points scored from the outside (17.3), Tucker could have a ton of success in this new system. Kubiak said in March that "One guy that sticks out is watching [Tucker] play football. He's kind of everything that we're about." Tucker scored 90% of his fantasy points from the outside in 2025 and totaled 747 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games last season. With potential upgrades at quarterback, including rookie Fernando Mendoza, Tucker could become a real fantasy starter in 2026.
Source: Adam Hill - Las Vegas Review Journal
Source: Adam Hill - Las Vegas Review Journal