Timberwolves Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks decided to decline his $24.3 million option for the 2026 season. A return to Atlanta is possible, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly showing interest as well. Now, Minnesota is putting its hat into the mix after missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes. The Wolves could use another forward or center after the departure of Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason. His overall fantasy value will be dependent on where he lands this offseason.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto